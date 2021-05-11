Sigh of relief: Mumbai records 51 COVID-19 deaths, lowest since April 15; 1,717 new cases

Mumbaikars in the past few days heaved sigh of relief as COVID-19 cases in the city have dipped significantly, although there is a long way to go to be virus free.

Continuing the trend, Mumbai on Tuesday (May 11) recorded 1,717 new Covid-19 cases while 6,082 patients were discharged.

The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases after which the city reported the lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike.

In some slightly better news, the city's deaths seems to have dipped too. On Tuesday, the city recorded 51 deaths, lowest since April 15.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago which has helped in curbing the spread of the virus in the capital city.