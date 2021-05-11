Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases decline, shop owners demand relaxation of curbs

As the COVID-19 cases in the financial capital are declining day by day, Mumbai shop owners have urged CM Udhav Thackeray to allow all non-essential shops to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm on all days to revive the economy back on track.

In a letter addressed to Thackeray, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association president Viren Shah wrote, "We are sure you will take prompt decision to ensure that shopkeepers with proper precaution can resume their operation in a systematic manner."

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday (May 10) recorded 1794 new Covid-19 cases while 3580 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases, after that the city reported the lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike. The Uddhav Thackeray led government which imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago has helped in curbing the spread of the virus in the capital city.

Mumbai reported 74 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 13,891, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,580 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,16,998.

On Sunday, 23,061 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. It is the lowest single-day count in conducting tests. On May 3, the number of tests conducted was 23,542.

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Monday, the state recorded 37,236 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,90,818. This is the lowest daily caseload since March 27. Besides, 549 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 76,398.

61,607 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,69,425. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.