Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray meets with BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, discusses strategy for COVID-19 vaccination, third wave

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday afternoon met with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional municipal commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani, and discussed the strategy for COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai and the preparation for a possible third coronavirus wave.
"1) Ensuring the second shot is administered in time. 2) Communication and slots for those not tech-savvy or on social media. 3) Activation of 227 ward vaccination centres. 4) Preparation for a possible third wave," were some of the important points discussed in the meeting.
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said the administration will soon be publishing a road map for administering the second shot for every age group.
The Worli MLA said they are adding Jumbo Covid Care Centres to increase bed & ICU capacity. "We are also taking advice from Task Force of Pediatricians constituted by CM Uddhav Thackeray ji to prepare for covid cases in children, if need arises," he added.
Meanwhile, the BMC has been asked to explore the possibility of global procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure efficient inoculation, Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday.
In a series of tweets, he said work was on to ensure those not well-versed with technology or those who are unable to operate the CoWin app get access to vaccines in time.
"Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines," he tweeted.
"Our efforts to increase vaccination centres are constantly on going and the @mybmc shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai, on my humble request to @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji," Thackeray said in another tweet.
The Worli MLA said BMC, on Monday, issued guidelines on housing societies partnering with hospitals for inoculation within society complexes.