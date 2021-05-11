Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray meets with BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, discusses strategy for COVID-19 vaccination, third wave

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday afternoon met with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional municipal commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani, and discussed the strategy for COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai and the preparation for a possible third coronavirus wave.

"1) Ensuring the second shot is administered in time. 2) Communication and slots for those not tech-savvy or on social media. 3) Activation of 227 ward vaccination centres. 4) Preparation for a possible third wave," were some of the important points discussed in the meeting.