Maratha Quota Stir: BMC Deploys 1,200 Workers To Tackle Garbage And Sanitation Challenges Amid Protest At Azad Maidan

Mumbai: Thousands of Maratha protestors continued staying put at and around Azad Maidan on Monday, the first working day of the week, upkeep of the prime locations in south Mumbai has been an daunting task for the civic body. With kilos of thrash dumped on the roads, including waste food, the BMC is grappling to ensure basic sanitation, despite an army of civic staff working 24-hours.

1,200 Civic Workers on Ground, Night Cleaning Measures Announced

By evening, around 1,200 workers were deployed at and near Azad Maidan for clearing the garbage, portable toilets and others, but the floating crowd is making it difficult to clean.

"We have now decided to wash the roads at night. Five water jet machines are on spot and more will be called. The water is reusable from STP's and potable, so Mumbaikars need not worry about water shortage. Trash will be cleaned with suction machines," said Chief Engineer (solid waste management) Vinayak Bhatt.

Fashion Street, Marine Drive Choke with Trash Despite Dustbins

On Monday, the locations like Fashion Street and Marine drive promenade were seen dumped with trash. Civic officials say it was because despite thousands of dustbins provided on spot, waste food and wrappers are been thrown on the roads.

"With police permission, the food trucks for the protestors will be allowed to park inside the maidan. This will clear the roads outside," officials said.

BMC Increases Toilets, Drinking Water and Medical Facilities for Protestors

A meeting was with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, other senior civic officials and representatives of Maratha protestors sent by Jarange Patil on Monday afternoon, where the protestors put forth their demands.

BMC officials said that it was decided to provide more toilets, taking the total number to 550. More portable toilets will be installed at Fashion Street and nearby, where crowd is more.

The BMC is also providing 17 to 25 tankers of drinking water, medical aid center at Azad maidan where teams of doctors from Nair hospital, JJ hospital are deployed. Two ambulance are also on the site.

577 Protestors Treated in One Day, Medical Camps See Rising Cases

On August 31, over 577 protestors took treatment from the medical aid center, the BMC said. While for patients who needs further are been referred to GT Hospital, Nair Hospital, St George hospital. Several protestors are complaining of muscle aches, body pains, flu etc.

Civic Staff Appeal for Cleanliness and Responsible Use of Resources

The staff on the ground have been urging the protestors to up-keep the premises, use dustbins and not to use drinking water for other purposes.