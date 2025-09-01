 Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

The health of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil worsened on Monday as his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fourth day. Having given up water since morning, his blood pressure dropped to 90/60 mm Hg and his blood sugar level was recorded at 85 mg/dl, leaving him weak and under close medical supervision.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil grows weaker on day 4 of his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The health of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil worsened on Monday as his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fourth day. Having given up water since morning, his blood pressure dropped to 90/60 mm Hg and his blood sugar level was recorded at 85 mg/dl, leaving him weak and under close medical supervision.

Medical Team Monitors Situation Closely

A four-member medical team led by Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, examined him at the protest site and submitted a report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While his condition remains stable for now, doctors warned of serious complications if dehydration continues.

Demand for Reservation Under OBC Category

Jarange-Patil is demanding that the Maratha community be granted reservation in education and government jobs under the OBC category by recognizing them as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already listed as OBC. He has insisted that the government issue Kunbi caste certificates to all eligible Marathas across Maharashtra and ensure the quota is legally robust to withstand judicial scrutiny.

Traffic Paralysis in South Mumbai

Meanwhile, thousands of protestors blocked arterial roads near CSMT, Marine Drive, and Hutatma Chowk, crippling traffic and forcing schools and colleges in the Fort area to shut or shift online. Despite police-imposed diversions, long traffic snarls persisted throughout the day.

Jarange Vows to Continue Protest

Jarange has vowed not to end his fast or leave Mumbai until the demand is accepted, heightening concerns over both his deteriorating health and the growing unrest in the city.

