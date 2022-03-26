Mumbai: BMC starts washing dirty, dusty roads

To clean up the dusty roads of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s A ward has resorted to the British-era practice of washing arterial roads and footpaths of Nariman Point, Churchgate and Colaba areas.

Since the last eight days, BMC employees have been seen removing garbage, debris and unwanted material from footpaths besides washing them.

The ongoing work of Metro 3 line is a significant dust contributor as the grime resulting from the construction settles on zebra crossings, dividers and lines on the roads; obscuring the traffic markings at several places.

Even the traffic police, who are monitoring traffic through CCTV, couldn't see road marking lines. Considering these factors, the decision to wash the roads was taken.

"We have hired a jet machine for cleaning. The machine gives pressure to water so thick dust can be removed," said A ward assistant municipal commissioner Shivdas Gurav.

The BMC's aim is to keep footpaths and main roads clean for the public, he underscored, adding that P D'mello road, Chowpatty, Bhatia garden road have been cleaned so far.

"Because of assembly sessions, we couldn't clean roads near Vidhan Bhavan and Mantralaya. But these roads will also be washed soon," he said, informing that the clean-up will continue till monsoon.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:01 PM IST