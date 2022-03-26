Earth Hour 2022: BMC building in Mumbai shuts its light to observe special hour; watch video

While 'Earth Hours' is being observed worldwide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai shut its light to observe the special hour. The world is observing Earth Hour by switching off lights in support of nature & the planet today, 26 March 2022, between 8:30pm-9:30pm.

"Saturday's Earth Hour is a good reminder that small Climate Action steps can make a big difference," the United Nations posted on social media.

The open-source grassroots movement was started in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature to raise awareness on the climate crisis.

At 8.30 pm on the last Saturday of March every year, millions of people across the world show their support to the cause.

What is Earth Hours?

Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment. It aims to unite millions of people around the world to show solidarity for both people and the planet. This year’s event invites people around the globe to unite in a moment of reflection on our relationship with each other and our collective home.

Started in 2007 by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.

Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off - it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action. Earth Hour is open-source and we welcome everyone, anyone, to take part and help amplify our mission and impact.

Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for humans.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:12 PM IST