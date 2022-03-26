Sweaty summer alert! BMC reminds Mumbaikars to 'Beat the Heat and Virus'

The weather in Mumbai has undoubtedly left citizens unplanned and confused, with some pleasant mornings while some sweaty ones. Also, amidst the news of the fourth wave across a few parts of the globe, people have been reminded of stay cautious and good on health.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to Twitter alerting netizens to 'Beat the Heat and Virus'. In a tweet they wrote, "In the heat of the moment, don’t forget to gear up to battle the Virus and the Heat," along a visual representation of the same.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:39 PM IST