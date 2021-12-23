Mumbai: BMC spends 96% of capital budget on coastal road project, data reveals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), within eight months of the financial year, spent around Rs 7,629.33 crore or around 41 percent of the budget allocated for development works, data from the civic body has revealed

The BMC made a provision of Rs 18,750.99 crore for capital expenditure for 2021-22, and out of this, 40.68 per cent has been spent till November 30.

The civic body spent the highest amount - Rs 1,920.67 crore or 96 percent of its capital budget on the ambitious coastal road project.

As per the report, the roads and traffic department has utilised 86.71 percent of the capital outlay while the stormwater drain department has used 56.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the bridges department, school repair fund, and health department have consumed 55.68 percent, 67.84 percent and 38.68 percent respectively.

However, few departments were not so generous. The Mumbai Sewage Disposal Department (MSDP) did not utilise a penny from the Rs 1,339.94 crore allocated to it.

Meanwhile, solid waste management departmenr spent only 15.94 per cent, while the development plan department utilised barely 3.40 percent of its outlay.

ALSO READ Mumbai: BMC proposal to increase consultation fee for Coastal Road by Rs 11 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:45 PM IST