Mumbai News: BMC showcases disaster preparedness to G-20 delegates at heritage headquarters

The delegates of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) visited the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Tuesday evening. The civic authorities showcased their preparedness in handling various disasters, along with the prevention and mitigation measures. During their visit, the delegation also took a heritage walk through the 128-year-old civic headquarters, appreciating its magnificent and spectacular Venetian Gothic, Indo-Saracenic architecture.

Delegates visit heritage BMC building

With over 120 members, the delegation is in Mumbai for a three-day meeting. They specifically visited the heritage building of the BMC headquarters, where they received a traditional Maharashtrian welcome. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal personally presented the performance of the Disaster Management Cell during past natural and man-made disasters in Mumbai. The efforts made to enhance public participation were also explained to the G-20 delegates.

BMC's disaster management team collaborating with UNDP

The BMC's Disaster Management Department, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is currently working on a comprehensive multi-hazard vulnerability and risk assessment plan. The department is also in the process of developing various predictive and early warning system modules for different hazards, which will be made accessible to the citizens. To strengthen their response during crises, the department has trained 1,000 volunteers known as "Aapada Mitra" and "Sakhi," who will work alongside the BMC, as detailed by the civic authorities to the G-20 delegates.