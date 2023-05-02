Mumbai to host 2nd G-20 disaster risk reduction working group meeting from May 23-25

Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai: The second meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group will be held in Mumbai from May 23-25. The municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting at the BMC headquarters and took a review of pending civic work on Tuesday.

Road and beautification work on priority

He instructed the ward officials to carry out the road and beautification work on priority and complete it within time.

More than 120 members will attend the meeting. The representatives of the working group will be visiting BMC headquarters and inspecting the control room of the disaster management cell and taking a heritage walk of the historic municipal building.

The civic authorities aim to highlight the city's achievement of disaster management in the meeting.

Renovation and other works in the BMC headquarters building

Chahal has directed the civic officials to complete the ongoing renovation and other works in the BMC headquarters building. He also instructed the officials of concerned departments to complete the work of roads, sanitation, beautification and other projects.

The second review of the preparations will be taken in the next week. Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department of state government, Asim Kumar Gupta; additional municipal commissioners Ashwini Bhide, Ashish Sharma, P Velrasu, Dr Sanjeev Kumar; Central Government's G-20 Council Director Mrinalini Srivastava and other officials were present in the meeting along with representatives of various other agencies.