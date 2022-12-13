e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiG-20 Summit in Mumbai: Traffic restrictions due to delegation movement today; read details here

G-20 Summit in Mumbai: Traffic restrictions due to delegation movement today; read details here

The traffic restrictions have been levied in areas like Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC, and near major attractions like Bandra -Worli Sea link, Haji Ali, Pedder road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric House, Gateway of India in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai is illuminated to welcome the G-20 delegates in city | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ
Follow us on

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday, December 12, in a notification alerted citizens of the traffic restrictions levied in several parts of the city due to G-20 delegation members' program. They also requested commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

The traffic restrictions will be in effect from 8.30 am until 10 am in western suburbs while restrictions in southern Mumbai and a couple of western suburbs will be in effect from 5.30 pm until 11 pm.

"Due to a pre-scheduled Program of delegates of G-20 India Summit to Mumbai, tomorrow On 13 December 2022, from 08:30 am to 10 am between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC," the traffic cops' notice read.

They further wrote, "From 5:30 pm to 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea link, Haji Ali, Pedder road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric house, Gateway of India traffic is likely to be slow."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit

Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit

Thane: Horse falls into chamber of drain in Retibunder, rescued safely

Thane: Horse falls into chamber of drain in Retibunder, rescued safely

Vistara starts daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

Vistara starts daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

Maha minister Gulabrao Patil sings popular qawwali song during public event at Jalgaon; watch video

Maha minister Gulabrao Patil sings popular qawwali song during public event at Jalgaon; watch video

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air 'poor' with AQI at 225; temperature at 26.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air 'poor' with AQI at 225; temperature at 26.8°C