G-20 Summit in Mumbai: Traffic restrictions due to delegation movement today; read details here

Mumbai is illuminated to welcome the G-20 delegates in city | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday, December 12, in a notification alerted citizens of the traffic restrictions levied in several parts of the city due to G-20 delegation members' program. They also requested commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

The traffic restrictions will be in effect from 8.30 am until 10 am in western suburbs while restrictions in southern Mumbai and a couple of western suburbs will be in effect from 5.30 pm until 11 pm.

"Due to a pre-scheduled Program of delegates of G-20 India Summit to Mumbai, tomorrow On 13 December 2022, from 08:30 am to 10 am between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC," the traffic cops' notice read.

They further wrote, "From 5:30 pm to 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea link, Haji Ali, Pedder road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric house, Gateway of India traffic is likely to be slow."

