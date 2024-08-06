Mumbai: BMC Re-Tenders For Consultant On Coastal Road Project Phase 2 | FPJ /Representative Image

The BMC has re-tendered a project management consultant (PMC) to oversee the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 2, as they had not yet secured one. The BMC finalised four contractors for the project in December last year but still needs a PMC to manage progress and finalise contract design.

The 18.47km road will connect Versova to Dahisar along with a 4.46km connector to Goregaon Mulund Link Road(GMLR). The Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) will have double elevated roads, a road on stilts, a cable-stayed bridge, and an underground tunnel below Malad and Kandivali through mangrove creeks. It will provide connectivity with GMLR, which aims to connect the Western and Eastern Express Highways.

DVLR is divided into six packages, including twin tunnels of 3.66km each in packages C and D. A north and south-bound carriageway will be created between Mindspace and Charkop (Kandivali). Megha Engineering Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract at an estimated cost of Rs5,821 crore. The civic body had invited tenders for appointing a project management consultant (PMC) in February but received no responses from any bidders.

'The consultant will prepare a design for the project and oversee the work. The tendering process was delayed due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in June. However, we are hopeful to receive responses from consultancy firms this time," said a senior civic official