Mumbai: BMC, Railways come together for construction of flyover bridge connecting east-west Byculla

To solve the traffic problem in the Byculla area, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railway administration have decided to construct a flyover bridge at Byculla.

According to the officer of the Bridges department, this bridge will connect the east and west side of the Byculla station. BMC will pay Rs. 218 cr. to the railways to construct the said bridge.

According to an officer, the construction of the bridge should be finished by October 2023.

BMC and Mumbai Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will jointly construct the said bridge which will be built using cable-based technology. The height of the bridge will be 9.7 mt. and the length will be 916 mt.

BMC had conducted an audit of the bridges across Mumbai after, in 2019, the Himalaya bridge collapsed at CST, thereafter, accordingly, it has been suggested to construct one more bridge to connect the east and west area of Byculla. There is one existing old bridge at Byculla.

Yashwant Jadhav, former corporator of Byculla and former standing committee chairman said, "The construction of the flyover bridge connecting Byculla east and west would be a good relief for the Mumbaikars. The problem of traffic congestion will be solved, but one thing the BMC administration should keep in mind is that many people reside or come in between the flyover bridge, and they should be rehabilitated. No injustice should be done to them."