Mumbai: BMC to begin construction of Reay Road foot-over bridge

BMC | File

BrihanMumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has decided to construct a foot-over bridge outside Reay Road railway station. The FOB will help the people who, every day, travel from Reay Road station. After construction, people can easily cross the busy road outside the railway station using the bridge.

BMC's Bridges department has recently given permission for the construction. According to the civic body, a total of Rs. 3.38 crore will be spent on this project with a one-year deadline.

The civic body had invited tenders wherein nine contractors had participated and among them, one construction firm has won the bid and is ready to do the work at 20 per cent less than the estimated cost.

BMC has also appointed a consultant for work and will pay Rs. 8.94 lakh consultancy fees.

It was a long demand from the citizens to construct the foot over bridge at Reay Road. Local representatives had also brought to the notice of the BMC several times. Eventually, BMC has taken the decision to construct the bridge.

Yashwant Jadhav, Corporator and former standing committee chairman said, "There is a need for a foot over bridge at Ray Road as heavy vehicles and dumpers pass through the road all the time which leads to more chances of accidents. People should also understand and use the FOB once constructed as it is for their own safety. BMC administration should also create awareness among the people to make use of the bridge."

