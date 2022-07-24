BMC to receive management training from JBIMS

JBIMS Director, Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar and Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Ashwini Bhide |

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has been contracted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to train 120 principals and headmasters in management. Lessons on the leadership abilities required to handle difficult situations, personality development, and educational administration with consideration for gender and POSCO issues are all part of the course dubbed "Leadership Development Programme."

On Thursday, the JBIMS institute campus hosted the start of the three-month course. Initially, 120 principals will take part in two phases.

25 modules have been created as part of this training, covering subjects including team engagement through teaching and leadership, the development of managerial decision-making abilities in challenging situations, and educational administration from a legal standpoint (Gender/Posco, etc.).