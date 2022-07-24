e-Paper Get App

BMC to receive management training from JBIMS

On Friday, the JBIMS institute campus hosted the start of the three-month course. Initially, 120 principals will take part in two phases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
JBIMS Director, Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar and Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Ashwini Bhide |

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has been contracted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to train 120 principals and headmasters in management. Lessons on the leadership abilities required to handle difficult situations, personality development, and educational administration with consideration for gender and POSCO issues are all part of the course dubbed "Leadership Development Programme."

On Thursday, the JBIMS institute campus hosted the start of the three-month course. Initially, 120 principals will take part in two phases.

25 modules have been created as part of this training, covering subjects including team engagement through teaching and leadership, the development of managerial decision-making abilities in challenging situations, and educational administration from a legal standpoint (Gender/Posco, etc.).

Read Also
Ex-honcho of Wartsila Corporation, JBIMS Director and Managing Director of MSMEs join advisory board...
article-image
HomeEducationBMC to receive management training from JBIMS

RECENT STORIES

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

CM Eknath Shinde to put on fast track completion of infra projects in Maharashtra

CM Eknath Shinde to put on fast track completion of infra projects in Maharashtra

Mumbai: On average, 8 cases of chain pulling reported daily in long-distance trains of Central...

Mumbai: On average, 8 cases of chain pulling reported daily in long-distance trains of Central...