Ex-honcho of Wartsila Corporation, JBIMS Director and Managing Director of MSMEs join advisory board at VMentor.ai

As a part of its advisory board, VMentor.ai has appointed an illustrious team, along with its founders, Dr.Srinivas Chunduru, an ex-OLA senior advisor and former CxO, as well as leading industry leaders.

Mr. Rakesh Sarin, the former CEO of Suzlon Energy and EVP on the board of Management of Wartsila Corporation, Dr. Srinivasan Iyenger, Director and Professor at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS)and Mr. Blaise Costabir, managing director of one of the respected MSMEs and a former chairman of CII Goa are all members of the advisory.

With Vmentor.ai as an innoative platform that focuses on accelerating business growth through engagement models with corporates, MSMEs and startups, B-Schools and engineering graduates, the team is prepared to fulfill their plans succesfully.

Commenting on these additions on the advisory board, Dr. Srinivas Chunduru, founder of VMentor.ai, said, “At VMentor.ai, we are building our business on the pillars of indigenous products that will help organisations scale up faster, transform, solve key business problems and hence, build sustained shareholder value. The advisory board, with their vast experience, will help us sharpen our products and services. They will help us in our planned 6X growth in the current year."

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:59 PM IST