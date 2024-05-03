MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024 Declared, Check Now At Cetcell.mahacet.org

The results for the MH Common Entrance Test (CET) 3-year LLB exam have officially been released today, i.e., May 3, 2024, by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who took the said exam, can now check their results from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will also be able to download their results from the same website.
The MH CET 3-year LLB exam was successfully conducted on March 12, 2024 and March 13, 2024.
After successfully clearing the entrance exam, candidates are now eligible to appear for the centralised admission process (CAP), which accepts the score of this particular exam. It's worth noting that over 140 law colleges across Maharashtra recognise this entrance exam's score and consider it as a criterion for admission.
Steps To Download Your Result
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Now, go to the dedicated result tab to check the results
Step 3: Open the provided link for results
Step 4: Enter your correct login credentials
Step 5: Click 'submit'
Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen
Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly in your result copy
Step 8: Save and download for future use
Step 9: Also take a printout and keep the physical copy safe
Important Points To Note
The candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. The candidates should also make sure that they have good internet connectivity on their devices to check the result without any hurdles.
It is suggested that the candidates keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.