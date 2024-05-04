TN SSLC 2024 Results Expected On May 10 At dge.tn.gov.in | Representational Pic

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (TN SSLC) Result 2024 on May 10.

Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam can check their result and download it from the official websites

The official websites are mentioned below:

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu 10 board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8 this year. The TN SSLC practical exams were conducted from February 26 to February 28.

How to check TN SSLC result?

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will appear where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Students who successfully pass the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam can select any stream out of science, commerce, and arts to opt in class 11 and class 12.

The TN SSLC Class 10 examination was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm across the state at various exam centers.

Approximately 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination across the state.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 91.39 per cent, an upgrade from the previous year’s 90.07 per cent. A total of 23,971 students had failed last year in TN Class 10 general examination.

Girls had outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 94.66 per cent. 88.16 per cent boys had passed the SSLC exams.