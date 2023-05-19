TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Perambalur district with highest Pass %, girls outshine boys

TN SSLC Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has today released the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination at 10 am.

The SSLC results and detailed scorecards are now available at the official websites at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

The TNDGE board recorded an overall passing percentage of 91.39 per cent.

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the exam of which 8,35,614 have passed the SSLC Exams. As many as 3718 schools recoded 100 per cent result.

Private schools in Tamil Nadu had the highest pass rate of 97.38% among all institutions.

The pass rate for Girls in Tamil Nadu class 10th examinations 2023 is 94.66%, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 88.16%.

TN 10th Result 2023: Top 5 districts with highest Pass %

Perambalur - 97.67%

Sivaganga - 97.53%

Virudhunagar - 96.22%

Kanyakumari - 95.99%

Tuticorin - 95.58%

The TN SSLC exams were conducted from April 6 to April 20 in over 3,986 examination centres across the state. The SSLC exams were held from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM, and an additional 10 minutes were given for reading the question paper.

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the HSE+1 (Class 11) results on May 19 at 2 pm.