TN SSLC 2023 results declared; 91.39% pass class 10 exams

TN SSLC Class 10 2023: TNDGE, or the Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education, declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations today, May 19.

Students who sat the Tamil Nadu Board exams can access their results via the TNDGE's official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. In addition to the TN 10th Result 2023, the Tamil Nadu Board will release the TN HSE Plus 1 results. The Tamil Nadu Class 11th results, on the other hand, will be released at 2 p.m.

The TN SSLC exam was held at various exam locations throughout the state from April 6 to 20, 2023. This year, around 9 lakh applicants have registered for the Class 10 board exams. The TN SSLC exams 2023 were cleared by 91.39% of students this year.

Private schools in Tamil Nadu had the highest pass rate of 97.38% among all institutions. The pass rate for ladies in Tamil Nadu 10th examinations 2023 is 94.66%, while the pass percentage for boys is 88.16%.

How to download TN SSLC Result 2023