List Of States That Have Closed Schools Due To Heatwave; Maharashtra, Delhi, Chattisgarh Included

List Of States That Have Closed Schools Due To Heatwave | IANS

This April begins in El Nino state, according to an IMD forecast, due to which either a small pocket or a huge geographical area in India experienced heatwave conditions. Due to this, schools are either being declared closed, or are having early summer vacation, or the school timing is being modified.

Here is the list of states where schools have been closed.

Jharkhand

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Jharkhand in a notice informed students and parents that all schools are closed in the state till class 8.

Additionally, outdoor activities such as prayers, and sports are suspended in the same regard.

For teachers and the non-teaching staff of government, non-government aided, unaided (including minority) schools, the notice and holiday is not applicable.

“Due to extreme heat and heat wave in Jharkhand state, keeping in mind the possibility of adverse health effects on students, classes from KG up to Class 8 in all categories of government, non-government aided/unaided (including minority) and all private schools are postponed till further orders,” the department said in an official notice

Bihar

The Patna district administration has prohibited academic activities for Class 10 from 10.30 to 4 pm, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres. For Class 11 and 12, academic activity is prohibited from 11.30 to 4 pm due to the intense heatwave.

The district magistrate asked all schools to follow the order starting from May 1 to May 8.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has advanced the summer vacations from April 22 for all government and government-aided schools due to prevailing heat wave across the region.

Previously, the summer vacation for government schools was scheduled to start from May 6. The Education minister also requested the private school to advance the summer vacation.

Maharashtra

Earlier in April, Maharashtra government had declared an early vacation due to intense heat waves, for all primary, middle and higher schools. They will reopen on June 15 and on June 30 for Vidarbha region.

Chattisgarh

The Department of School Education under the Chhattisgarh government has declared an early summer vacation for all government, aided, and non-aided schools in the state. The vacation started from April 22 and extended until June 15. Previously, summer vacation was scheduled to begin on May 1.

Delhi

To counter the rising heatwave, the Delhi government has issued a circular for school authorities and parents. The summer vacation is scheduled for all government-aided schools from May 1 till June 15.

Schools are mandated to provide students with clean drinking water and schedule regular water breaks. Additionally, first-aid kits must be stocked with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and parents are advised to ensure their children wear head coverings when exposed to sunlight.