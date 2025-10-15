'Sand Ghats To Be Auctioned Within 15 Days': Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In view of the growing demand for sand following the recent flood situation in the state, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed all Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to complete the auction of sand ghats within the next fifteen days. The minister warned that strict action will be taken against officers who delay the process.

A review meeting on sand policy and sand ghat management was held under the chairmanship of Minister Bawankule at Mantralaya. Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge was present, while Principal Secretary of the Environment Department Jayashree Bhoj, Divisional Commissioners, and District Collectors joined the meeting via video conference.

Minister Bawankule said, “There should be no shortage of sand anywhere in the state under any circumstances. The auction process must be completed promptly to provide relief to citizens. Strict measures should be taken to prevent illegal extraction and transportation of sand. District Collectors will be held accountable if sand theft occurs in their jurisdiction.”

He further instructed that the auction process for sand ghats approved by the Environment Department should be completed immediately. The Revenue and Environment Departments should work in coordination to simplify the permission process, he added. The minister also directed officials to inspect and update the data of sand reserves across the state.

Flood Relief Before Diwali

During the meeting, Minister Bawankule instructed officials to ensure that financial aid reaches flood-affected farmers before Diwali. He also directed Divisional Commissioners to submit daily reports on the assistance being provided to the farmers.

Caution in Issuing Kunbi Certificates

The Revenue Minister also emphasized the need for utmost caution while issuing Kunbi caste certificates. He directed officials to thoroughly verify all documents and ensure that no incorrect or fraudulent certificates are issued.

Action Against Fake Birth Certificates

Former MP Kirit Somaiya, who was present at the meeting, pointed out cases where ineligible persons were allegedly issued birth certificates illegally. He urged that such certificates be canceled and the concerned names be removed from Aadhaar records. Minister Bawankule assured that action in this regard will be initiated immediately after Diwali.

