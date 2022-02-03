Mumbai: BMC proposes education budget of Rs 3370.24 crore for FY 2022-23, higher than last year

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday proposed an education budget of Rs 3370.24 crore for 2022-23, as against last year's Rs 2945.78 crore.

Free Education is being imparted by 6831 teachers to 2,42,899 students of 964 primary schools of 8 mediums viz: Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, the BMC said on Thursday.

Under the educational facilities provided by BMC, 1383 teachers have been engaged to impart free education to 48209 students in 243 secondary schools. Our 81 teachers are engaged in the services of our 730 specially abled students in 17 B.M.C. special schools.

B.M.C. runs 2 D.Ed. colleges which have 153 students. There are 394 private schools receiving aid from B.M.C. where 2836 teaching and non-teaching staff is working.98719 students of Std.1st-4th are taking education in these schools.



The education department of BMC has approved to run 900 "balwadis‟, out of these, 815 " balwadis‟ are functional.

Meanwhile, the education department of the civic body has started 10 CBSE board curriculum from Nursery to 6th in academic year 2021-22. At present, 12 school of other boards in that 11 schools of CBSE Board and 1 school of ICSE Board is functional. School website has been launched. As per BMC policy, online admission process for academic year 2022-23 has been started from January 4 2022- February 4 2022 from Nursery and KG, to classes 8th of 11 CBSE and 1 ICSE School

24 secondary schools have been started in the year 2021-22 as per the decision of extending existing uppar primary schools to std 10th to enable our students to continue education after completing their primary education.

VTC (Virtual training centres) was set up in 480 BMC schools (360 primary,120 secondary) of 4mediums with help of 4 studios. They will be upgraded -all in one computer (AIO) with Smart TV, server room, LMS Server, Full HD Camera, Microphone etc will be provided.

Meanwhile, Tinkering Labs are established in 25 BMC Schools, with a budget provision of Rs 29 lakh, through which students can prepare technical models with learning by trial and error method with help of modern means of technology.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:57 AM IST