Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹2,900 Crore 'Access Road' Project To Tackle Traffic On Eastern & Western Express Highways

The BMC has undertaken an ambitious project to resolve the perennial issue of vehicular congestion on the Eastern and the Western Express Highways. Titled 'access road', the two-phase plan will cost a whopping Rs 2,900 crore. The idea is to ease traffic by routing them through underground tunnels built at key junctions. The tender will be invited in a week.

In the first phase costing Rs 900 crore, the civic body has identified four such junctions where underground tunnels, subways and horizontal roads will be built and connected to an underpass. The well-planned maze will facilitate vehicles to cross roads and take U-turns beneath the ground.

The three junctions identified on the Western Express Highway (WEH) are Milan subway, the Maruti Mandir Road at Vile Parle and the Sudhir Phadke flyover in Borivali. The southern extension of the Bandra-Kurla Complex Connector has been chosen on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

“The traffic comes to a halt due to signals at these junctions. The plan will ensure that the traffic does not intersect and continues to flow smoothly. The heavily congested junctions will be separated into two levels through a cut-and-cover tunnel or an underground loop,” explained an official.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “Earlier we had identified nine congested junctions; five on the EEH and three on the WEH. We would need to acquire adjoining areas to carry out the project.” However, there were some technical difficulties in acquiring the space, which would have further narrowed the existing road. Also, it will be very costly. Currently, the BMC will work on four junctions. In the second phase, the plan's ambit will be widened to include other complex junctions, Velrasu added.

Plans are afoot to transform other five junctions, including those at Airoli, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Powai, Ghatkopar and Chheda Nagar, in the second phase.