Ratnagiri Tragedy: Body of 57-Year-Old Driver Recovered Two Days After Falling Into Amba River At Nagothane

The recovered body of the victim | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: The body of 57-year-old Anwar Sheikh, a resident of Nagothane Mohalla and a driver by profession, was recovered on Monday afternoon near the creek close to Pakti village, Sambari two days after he slipped and fell into the Amba River while crossing the old Nagothane Varvatane bridge.

Failed Rescue Attempts Despite Quick Response

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, when Sheikh reportedly lost his balance midway on the bridge and plunged into the river. According to Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Kulkarni, “Preliminary inquiry suggests that Sheikh slipped while crossing. He even contacted his family informing them that he had fallen into the river.”

The rescue operation which was underway |

Eyewitnesses said Sheikh initially managed to cling to a bridge pillar. Locals immediately threw him a rope in an attempt to pull him to safety, but his grip failed, and the strong current swept him away. In a desperate bid, Head Constable Prakash Hambir jumped into the river to rescue him, but the effort proved unsuccessful.

Massive Search Operations Launched

Following the incident, police sought assistance from the Sahayadri Vanyajiv Rakshanartha Samajik Sanstha (SVRSS) Rescue Team, which launched an extensive search using boats. Operations continued through the weekend, with police indicating that drone surveillance would be deployed if the victim remained untraced by Monday.

Body Retrieved Near Pakti Village

On Monday afternoon, Sheikh’s mortal remains were finally spotted near Pakti village. The Nature and Wildlife Conservation Organization (NVRSS) Nagothane team responded swiftly. Using a small boat, they retrieved the body and brought it back to Nagothane. The recovery mission was led by NVRSS Nagothane president Prathamesh Koli, along with Pranal Shirke, Vasant Dolkar, Navneet Mokal, Sahil Rane, Sanis Minmine, Rohit Patil, Swagat Parange, Vinay Parange, Kalpesh Bade, Neeraj Bade, and Akhil Shelar.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, and the further investigations are on.