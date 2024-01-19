Mumbai: BMC Cancels Extension Of Burial Ground Into Public Park On LBS Road

FPJ

Mumbai: After public outcry, the BMC has decided to cancel the proposed extension of the burial ground into the public park in Ghatkopar West on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS). The 9,000 sq mt park has over 10,500 trees.

The local residents have already filed a caveat petition in the Bombay High Court and are continuing their protest till they get a written assurance from the civic body.

Several housing societies are situated on land measuring 71,145.50 sq mt in Vikhroli village, Ghatkopar West. As per the Development Plan (DP), this land under Special Industrial Zone (1-3) was reserved for a cemetery, railway premises and four recreational grounds (RG) totalling to about 8,593.31 sq mt.

BMC planted Miyawaki trees in 2020

The BMC planted thousands of trees using the Miyawaki method on the ground in 2020. However, it recently proposed to extend the Muslim burial ground for which it invited suggestions and objections from citizens.

FPJ

FPJ

Housing societies oppose proposal

Five housing societies of ‘Wadhwa The Address’, situated near the park, have strongly objected to the proposal. Devendra Khara of Panorama Society said, “We have requested the BMC and state government to abandon this conversion as residents will lose an open space and thousands of trees.” Parag Shah, MLA from Ghatkopar, in his letter to the chief engineer of DP department requested to find alternative solutions.

Assistant municipal commissioner of N-ward, Gajanan Bellale said, “We have received a letter from local representatives opposing the proposal. So we have decided to cancel the proposal and informed DP officials to find an alternate place for the extension of the cemetery.”