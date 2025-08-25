Mumbai News: GRP Crime Branch Unit 2 Busts Interstate Gang Stealing Mobile Phones On Trains; 30 Devices Worth ₹4 Lakh Recovered

Crime Branch seizes 30 stolen mobile phones, arrests interstate train theft gang in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 02 of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, has busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones from passengers aboard long-distance trains. The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of 30 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 4.06 lakh.

Gang Targeted Passengers on Long-Distance Trains

The case was cracked following a complaint filed by 25-year-old Yashovardhan Ravishankar Verma, a resident of Malad, Mumbai. Verma's mobile phone was stolen while he was asleep on Train No. 22177, the Mahanagari Express, during its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Banaras on January 25, 2024. The theft took place between CSMT and Thane stations, in coach A/2, berth no. 47.

Three Accused Nabbed at Thane Railway Station

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, investigators identified three suspects — Shankar Nirmal Shaha (33), Dhananjay Omprakash Shukla (28), and Mohd. Afzal Zahir Ahmad Ansari (24) — all residents of Madhya Pradesh. Police believe the trio is part of a larger, well-organized gang targeting passengers across state lines.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Unit 02 laid a trap near the eastern entrance of Thane Railway Station, where the accused were reportedly expected to arrive. The trio was apprehended without incident.

Recovered Phones Worth Over ₹4 Lakh

During a search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, police recovered a backpack carried by Mohd. Afzal Ansari containing 30 stolen mobile phones. One of the devices was confirmed to be the same handset reported missing in Verma’s FIR, registered at the Thane Railway Police Station. The total value of the seized phones is estimated at Rs 4,06,859.

History-Sheeters Linked to Multiple Thefts

Rohit Sawant, police inspector, Local Crime Branch, and investigation officer , stated, “We arrested three accused, all of whom are history-sheeters. Mobile theft cases have been registered against them at various police stations in Mumbai. The accused used to steal passengers’ mobiles in express trains, especially at night when the passengers were sleeping. Most of the stolen mobiles were sold near the borders. They did not use the mobiles to commit other crimes. However, in some cases, if someone purchased these stolen mobile phones, the accused could transfer money through them — such cases have also been reported. After seizing the mobiles, we inform citizens online, check if anyone has filed a missing mobile complaint, and return the mobiles to their rightful owners.”

The crackdown was carried out under the direction of M. Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of Railway Police, Mumbai. The investigation was led by ACP (Crime) Rajendra Ranmale, with Senior Police Inspector Vijay Khedkar and Police Inspector Rohit Sawant spearheading the operation.

The field team included Sub-Inspector Ashok Holkar, PSI Gajanan Shedge, and police personnel Mahesh Surve, Amit Badekar, Anil Khade, Imran Shaikh, Harish Sandanshiv, Ganesh Mahagavkar, Sunil Magade, Sonali Patil, Sikandar Tadvi, Satyajit Kamble, and Swapnil Nangre.

Probe Expands Into Wider Network

Authorities suspect the gang may be linked to several other thefts on long-distance trains and have launched a wider probe to identify more victims and accomplices. Further investigation is ongoing.