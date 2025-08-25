Ganeshotsav 2025: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Expresses Gratitude To Nilesh Rane For Launching Shiv Sena Express For Konkan Residents

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Expresses Gratitude To Nilesh Rane For Launching Shiv Sena Express For Konkan Residents | Screengrab|X|@ians_india

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed his gratitude towards party leader Nilesh Rane for facilitating the launch of the Shiv Sena Express, a special train service dedicated to the residents of Konkan on August 25.

Speaking about the initiative, Shinde said, "Today, through Shiv Sena, our leader Nilesh Rane facilitated the departure of the Shiv Sena Express for the residents of Konkan. I sincerely thank him from the bottom of my heart, as this initiative provides people with the convenience to travel to various villages in Konkan. Every year, people wish to visit their villages during festivals, but often face difficulties in getting tickets or arranging funds, "as reported news agency IANS.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde says, "Today, through Shiv Sena, our leader Nilesh Rane facilitated the departure of the Shiv Sena Express for the residents of Konkan. I sincerely thank him from the bottom of my heart, as this initiative provides people the… pic.twitter.com/MmZUOCAs6M — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2025

He further added that every year, many people wish to visit their native villages during festivals but often face challenges in securing train tickets or arranging travel funds. The Shiv Sena Express aims to address these difficulties by offering a dedicated transport service, ensuring smoother and more accessible travel for Konkan residents.

Mumbai BJP Launches 350 Free ST Buses And Special Trains For Konkan Devotees Travelling Home For Ganeshotsav Festival

In other news, for devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai BJP has arranged 350 free ST buses and train services. The service was officially launched today when Mumbai BJP President and State Cultural Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar flagged off an ST bus with the saffron flag.

Read Also Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

350 Buses Deployed for Devotees Travelling to Konkan

Every year, the Mumbai BJP supports Lord Ganesha devotees' journey to Konkan by organising ST buses. This year, the initiative has been expanded, with over 350 buses deployed to ferry passengers from different parts of Mumbai to Konkan.

To ensure smooth operations, a dedicated control centre has been set up at BKC. The service inauguration included a traditional coconut-breaking ceremony. Present on the occasion were MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Suhas Adivarekar, Kamalakar Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, and several other party office bearers.