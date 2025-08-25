 Ganeshotsav 2025: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Expresses Gratitude To Nilesh Rane For Launching Shiv Sena Express For Konkan Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Expresses Gratitude To Nilesh Rane For Launching Shiv Sena Express For Konkan Residents

Ganeshotsav 2025: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Expresses Gratitude To Nilesh Rane For Launching Shiv Sena Express For Konkan Residents

The Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed his gratitude towards party leader Nilesh Rane for facilitating the launch of the Shiv Sena Express.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Expresses Gratitude To Nilesh Rane For Launching Shiv Sena Express For Konkan Residents | Screengrab|X|@ians_india

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed his gratitude towards party leader Nilesh Rane for facilitating the launch of the Shiv Sena Express, a special train service dedicated to the residents of Konkan on August 25.

Speaking about the initiative, Shinde said, "Today, through Shiv Sena, our leader Nilesh Rane facilitated the departure of the Shiv Sena Express for the residents of Konkan. I sincerely thank him from the bottom of my heart, as this initiative provides people with the convenience to travel to various villages in Konkan. Every year, people wish to visit their villages during festivals, but often face difficulties in getting tickets or arranging funds, "as reported news agency IANS.

He further added that every year, many people wish to visit their native villages during festivals but often face challenges in securing train tickets or arranging travel funds. The Shiv Sena Express aims to address these difficulties by offering a dedicated transport service, ensuring smoother and more accessible travel for Konkan residents.

Mumbai BJP Launches 350 Free ST Buses And Special Trains For Konkan Devotees Travelling Home For Ganeshotsav Festival

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Appellate Tribunal Orders Son, Daughter-In-Law To Vacate Senior Citizen Mother’s House Within 30 Days
Mumbai News: Appellate Tribunal Orders Son, Daughter-In-Law To Vacate Senior Citizen Mother’s House Within 30 Days
Lucky Mehta To Join Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 As Noina's Sister, Will Play Negative Role: Report
Lucky Mehta To Join Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 As Noina's Sister, Will Play Negative Role: Report
Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week
Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts

In other news, for devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai BJP has arranged 350 free ST buses and train services. The service was officially launched today when Mumbai BJP President and State Cultural Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar flagged off an ST bus with the saffron flag.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival
article-image

350 Buses Deployed for Devotees Travelling to Konkan

Every year, the Mumbai BJP supports Lord Ganesha devotees' journey to Konkan by organising ST buses. This year, the initiative has been expanded, with over 350 buses deployed to ferry passengers from different parts of Mumbai to Konkan.

To ensure smooth operations, a dedicated control centre has been set up at BKC. The service inauguration included a traditional coconut-breaking ceremony. Present on the occasion were MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Suhas Adivarekar, Kamalakar Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, and several other party office bearers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Appellate Tribunal Orders Son, Daughter-In-Law To Vacate Senior Citizen Mother’s...

Mumbai News: Appellate Tribunal Orders Son, Daughter-In-Law To Vacate Senior Citizen Mother’s...

Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week

Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week

ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over...

ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance

Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance

Medical Miracle: Kharghar’s 77-Year-Old Diabetic Man Undergoes First Total Elbow Replacement at...

Medical Miracle: Kharghar’s 77-Year-Old Diabetic Man Undergoes First Total Elbow Replacement at...