Mumbai News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Aaple Sarkar Services On WhatsApp; Ring System To Boost Delivery

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that all government services available through the Aaple Sarkar portal should also be delivered via WhatsApp to make services more accessible and citizen-friendly.

He further instructed the creation of a “ring system” at the taluka level to ensure proper delivery and monitoring of services. The Chief Minister was speaking during a review meeting on simplifying citizen services held at his official residence, Varsha.

Ring System for Better Monitoring

Highlighting the need for greater efficiency, Fadnavis said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) nine similar services should be merged to avoid duplication and confusion. He also stressed that a third-party agency should regularly audit the quality of service delivery, while the number of documents required during application processes must be significantly reduced.

Uniform Dashboards Across Maharashtra

“All Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations, and universities should maintain a uniform dashboard so that citizens across the state enjoy a seamless experience,” Fadnavis said.

He added that to strengthen implementation, services should be delivered through a ring and cluster system – initially covering 10 to 12 villages within each taluka. Dedicated groups and management teams would be formed to oversee these clusters. Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the use of DISH Digital Service Hubs to facilitate delivery.

Appeal Facility and Multi-Model System

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar suggested introducing an appeal facility within service delivery and adopting a multi-model system (email, portal, WhatsApp) for distribution of certificates to citizens.

Expansion of Aaple Sarkar Portal

Currently, the Aaple Sarkar portal provides 1,001 services, out of which 997 services are already live. In just the past fifteen days, the portal added 236 new services, reflecting rapid expansion of e-governance in the state.