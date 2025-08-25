FPJ Exclusive: BDD Chawl Redevelopment Residents Celebrate New Beginnings In Mumbai With Joy & Gratitude | VIDEO | FPJ| Alok Dubey

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently inaugurated the first phase of the Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, a landmark initiative that is among Asia’s largest urban renewal programs.

The Free Press Journal visited the newly completed BDD Chawl redevelopment and spoke with several new homeowners. Many of them expressed feeling deeply overwhelmed, with emotion, gratitude, and joy, as they stepped into their new flats. From chawl rooms to modern, well-equipped homes, the transition has been life-changing. Residents shared that they are not only happy but also highly satisfied with the layout, and overall quality of living in their new spaces.

Upon entering the building, the grand and modern design was immediately noticeable. The entrance lobby is lavish, and four lifts provide easy access to the upper floors. On the 29th floor, we met a family performing a Ganesh Pooja in the flat. As you enter through the main gate, a spacious and impressive lobby welcomes you. The name "MHADA" is beautifully displayed on a pillar, adding to the stunning and elegant ambience of the entrance.

The flats are thoughtfully designed with high-quality fittings, including French-style windows that bring in ample natural light and fresh air. The kitchens feature well-crafted taps, reflecting attention to detail. Each flat spans around 500 square feet, offering enough space for comfortable living.

FPJ| Alok Dubey

We also observed families enjoying the fresh air and stunning views from their windows, particularly the iconic Worli Sea Link, which can be seen clearly from the upper floors, adding to the charm of the location.

While speaking with the new residents, many shared their positive experiences. They noted that despite the large scale of the project, the environment remains peaceful and well-maintained. Security is tight, with surveillance cameras installed throughout the premises.

The towers are described as modern, well-designed, and built with good-quality materials. For many, this transformation from old chawl structures to sleek high-rises represents not just a change in lifestyle but a major upgrade in comfort, safety, and dignity.

FPJ| Alok Dubey

One of the families who recently received their flat key shared their experience:

“I’m very happy. I never expected that I’d be living in a flat like this,” said the new homeowner. “In fact, the government has delivered something even more beautiful than what was initially promised. So far, there haven’t been any major issues; everything seems fine.” The resident added that they received the keys on August 20 and are currently preparing to move in.

“We haven’t yet installed lights or fans. Once we do that, we’ll start living here,” he said, comparing his new flat to his previous accommodation. “Earlier, I lived in a 160 sq ft unit. This is much better.”

While the family hasn’t moved in yet, they expressed satisfaction with the quality of the construction and the utilities.

“There’s no issue with water supply or connections so far. We’re happy with what the government has provided. Earlier, we had to use a common bathroom; that problem has been solved,” the resident added.

FPJ| Alok Dubey

Speaking About Amenities:

As for amenities, the resident shared that while there is a gym and a garden planned for the complex, the work on those facilities has not yet begun.

“It might take 2 to 3 years for the amenities to be fully operational. But we’re among the first families to shift here, and it feels good to be part of this change. The development will benefit the next generation as well,” he said.

He concluded by reflecting on the transformation:

“From chawls to towers, the standard of living has completely changed. Our lifestyle has improved, and I’m truly thankful to the government for this.” The BDD Chawl redevelopment is not only changing the city's skyline but also transforming lives.