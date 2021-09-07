Mumbai: BMC issues guidelines for visarjan

ALSO READ Mumbai: No new curbs on the cards for Ganeshotsav

For the second year in a row, Mumbaikars will not be able to immerse Ganesh idols on their own. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up help desks at the immersion points. Devotees will have to handover their idols to the volunteers at the help desk, who will then immerse the idols in the water. "To ensure social distancing, we have set up a website. Devotees will have to book their slots for immersion at the nearest beach," said Prakash Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner and incharge of D ward.

Devotees can book a time slot at https://shreeganeshvisarjan.com/. At present, this facility is only available in only seven wards, which includes A (Cuffe Parade and Colaba), B (Sandhurst Road and Dongri), C (Kalbadevi) D (Malabar Hill and Girgaon), E (Byculla), K West (Andheri West and Juhu) and R North (Dahisar). "A QR code will be sent to the registered number," Gaikwad said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said the rules will be the same as that of last year. The BMC will be setting up 173 artificial ponds across all the 24 wards. "Depending upon the demand, the number of artificial ponds in each ward can be increased," Kakani said.

Not more than 10 people can participate in the arrival and immersion at Sarvajanik Mandals. "It is advised that all the 10 people participating in the rituals should be fully vaccinated and must have completed the 15 day cooling period after the second dose," said BMC in the statement. For household idols, not more than five people will be allowed to participate in the immersion and arrival ceremony.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:49 PM IST