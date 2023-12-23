 Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender To Transform Three Scrapped BEST Double-Decker Buses Into Cafeteria, Library & Art Gallery
he civic body is going to spend ₹69.23 lakhs for this project

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
File photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a tender to modify three double decker BEST buses into cafeteria, library and art gallery.

BMC's B ward which comprises Kalbadevi, Masjid bunder, Bhendi Bazar area will use scrapped double decker BEST buses for the cafeteria, library and art gallery. Three buses will be stationed below the JJ flyover bridge.

The civic body is going to spend ₹69.23 lakhs for this project.

Earlier Guardian Minister of City and Education Minister of State Deepak Kesarkar had also mentioned the creation of recreation space below JJ flyover. He said that the Jahangir Art Gallery is always booked, and many aspirants don't get chance to show their skills in Jahangir Art gallery. So, BMC will use few double decker buses to make art gallery and some will be turned into library and cafeteria to bring liveliness in the city.

article-image
The BEST double decker bus

The BEST double decker bus | FPJ

BMC invites tender

Uddhav Chandanshive, Assistant commissioner of B ward said, "We are acting on the direction of Guardian ministers Kesarkar. Accordingly, we have taken three double decker buses and we are invited tender to modify it. One bus will be turned into library, another into cafeteria and third bus will be turned into art gallery. All the three buses will be painted and AC will be installed in it. These buses will be permanently stationed below JJ flyover."

"These buses will also give platform to artist. Employment to work in cafeteria bus and will improve reading habit among the citizens, which people are almost forget in current mobile and internet era," said Chandanshive.

article-image

