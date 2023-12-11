Mumbai: BEST Introduces 10 AC Electric Double-Decker Buses In Andheri, Seepz & Kurla Routes, Aiming To Reduce Carbon Footprint | Representational Image

In a significant move towards enhancing public transportation services in Mumbai's suburban areas, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) introduced ten air-conditioned electric double-decker buses on the Andheri-Seepz and Kurla-Andheri routes on Monday. This initiative comes as a relief for suburban commuters following the retirement of aging non-AC double-decker buses in October.

"BEST's current fleet boasts 45 AC double-decker buses, part of a total order of 200 from bus supplier Switch Mobility. These environmentally friendly buses not only offer a more comfortable journey but also contribute to improving overall transportation services in the city. Presently, 25 of these buses operate in the island city, with the rest serving the suburbs," said an official of BEST.

Complete fleet to be delivered by March 2024

The complete fleet of 200 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses is expected to be delivered by March 2024. In addition to this, BEST has also placed an order for 700 more double-decker buses.

Responding to the needs of suburban passengers, BEST has decided to deploy air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in the suburbs, including the introduction of ten eco-friendly buses in the Andheri area. This move aims to provide residents with a more convenient and sustainable commuting option.

The step aims to contribute to reduction in city's carbon footprint

"The electric double-decker buses not only prioritize environmental friendliness but also offer noiseless and pollution-free journeys. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of automatic double-sided entry, and for their safety and comfort, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras and mobile charging facilities on board," said an official.

"This initiative marks a positive step towards improving the quality of public transportation in Mumbai, addressing the needs of suburban commuters, and contributing to a reduction in the city's carbon footprint," he said.