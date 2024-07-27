Maharashtra: All India Congress Committee Forms Panels To Hold Negotiations With MVA Allies Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Communities | Representational Image

Mumbai: The All India Congress Committee has formed panels for Mumbai and Maharashtra to hold negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for the upcoming assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October.

About The State-Level Committee

The state-level committee includes state unit chief Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as well as senior leaders Nitin Raut, Naseem Khan and Satej Patil, a statement from the party said on Friday.

About The Leader Poised To Represent The Mumbai Unit

The Mumbai unit will be represented by city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, former city unit chief Bhai Jagtap, and MLA Aslam Shaikh, it added.

The MVA won 31 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Independent MP, Vishal Patil from Sangli, is an associate member of the Congress. Buoyant by the Lok Sabha election results, the morale of the Congress leaders in Maharashtra is high. Congress is also optimistic in the upcoming state assembly election.