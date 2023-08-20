Mumbai: BMC Invites Applications For Setting Up Temporary Stalls During Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited applications for temporary pitches during the Mount Mary Fair or Bandra Fair. The fair coincides with the feast of Mount Mary when many turn up to the Basilica for their prayers and wishes to be fulfilled. The feast sees thousands of followers come to the Basilica of Mount Mary, Bandra each day, which includes members of all faiths including Christians.

The fair is scheduled to happen between September 10 to September 18 - both days included. The BMC has sought applications for pitches that lead to the Mount Mary Temple. These are on Mount Mary Road, Kane Road, Rebello Road and St. John the Baptist Road. BMC has put a minimum bidding amount for the first 20 pitches on Mount Mary Road which is Rs 97,437. The acceptance of the forms for each of the roads has different dates, and so is the case with its scrutiny. These are between August 22 to 24 followed by scrutiny.

The pitches (280) on Mount Mary Road and part of Kane Road will be allowed to sell candles, and pooja offerings (goods bearing religious and faith significance) while those on Rebello and John Baptista Road will be allowed to sell non-religious items like toys, garments etc. Before heading for prayers, the faithful take with them vax figures that signify the wish they look to have fulfilled, These include homes, cars and even body parts signifying treatment of an ailment or a baby for a child to be born.

After praying at the Basilica of Mount Mary, a number of people visit the stalls to buy goods that range from garments to pickles and other food items. Mount Carmel Church and the steps that lead to the Basilica too have stalls that have games and food stalls that make up for an outing for people who come from far-off distances to spend the day at the Basilica.

