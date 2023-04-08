Mumbai: BMC identifies over 200 buildings at risk of collapse in survey, action to be taken soon

Mumbai: BMC identifies buildings with risk of collapsing, to be demolished soon | Representative Image

In the recent pre-monsoon survey, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 216 dilapidated buildings across Mumbai, which was 489 last year.

The occupants of 110 buildings have moved to court challenging the eviction order and nine cases are pending with Technical Advisory committee (TAC). So the BMC has started issuing notices to vacate 97 buildings to avoid untoward incidents.

Notices to vacate 97 buildings

According to BMC sources, the civic body will try its best to persuade the residents of the 97 dangerous buildings facing demolition to vacate on their own accord. But if their efforts fail, the civic body will consider demolishing the buildings, provided there is no court order against such a move at that point of time.

Western Suburbs have the most dilapidated buildings

As per the civic data, the most dilapidated buildings (114) are in the western suburbs, followed by (66) in the eastern suburbs and (36) in the island city. The highest number of dangerous buildings are in H west - Bandra west, K West - Andheri west, Vile Parle west and K east - Jogeshwari and Andheri east areas. On June 27, last year a building collapsed at Kurla claiming 19 lives and injuring 14. In wake of the incident the BMC started a drive to vacate the buildings with high risk of collapsing.

Buildings above 30 years eligible for audit

"Relentless efforts of our team helped us to decrease the number of dilapidated buildings this year. Since last year we have demolished more than 250 dangerous buildings. But when the residents get stay on the eviction order we get helpless. Still, we will be trying to bring the current number down this year, " said a senior civic official.

Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner K east ward said, "We immediately start the process to vacate the dangerous buildings. This is on going process and goes on throughout the year, since after audit of old buildings above 30 years some or the other building founds out to be dangerous."

250 dangerous buildings demolished

According to the BMC's policy, buildings that are more than 30 years old are eligible for audit. Based on a survey, the civic body annually classifies the buildings in various categories and decides whether they should be demolished completely or allowed to be repaired. The buildings, which should be demolished immediately, are tagged as C-1. The BMC take stringent measures of disconnecting power and water supply when the residents don't vacate the building.

Total dilapidated buildings - 489 Demolished (under C1 category ) - 252 Repairable - 21 Occupied and declared dangerous - 216 Court cases - 110

Pending with TAC - 09

will be vacated - 97

Wards....dangerous building (highest)

H west - Bandra west - 22

K west - Andheri west, Vile Parle west - 22

K east - Jogeshwari, Andheri east - 21

T - Mulund - 21