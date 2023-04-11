 Mumbai: BMC facilities ail from Covid testing kits unavailability
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC facilities ail from Covid testing kits unavailability

Mumbai: BMC facilities ail from Covid testing kits unavailability

The city has recorded nearly 1,800 cases in the last 10 days, with a positivity rate of 13.5%, which is a major health concern.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Treading on a cautious note amid rising Covid cases, Abhyudaya Vidyalaya, Ghatkopar, has asked teachers, students to wear masks | Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: Despite the BMC's directive to increase Covid testing for efficiently tackling the pandemic surge, the civic-run dispensaries and Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics are unable to follow the order as they don't have stock of testing kits. Pathology lab Krsnaa Diagnostics is responsible for supplying kits but has failed in its duty, so far. 

The city has recorded nearly 1,800 cases in the last 10 days, with a positivity rate of 13.5%, which is a major health concern. To strategise against the pandemic, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal directed all deans, ward officers to increase Covid testing. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Masks made mandatory in all BMC hospitals from April 11 amid rise in Covid cases
article-image

False promises by HBT clinics

“We learnt that some of the dispensaries and HBT clinics are still not conducting Covid testing as per the BMC order due to the lack of testingkits. The new service provider has failed to deliver and its not understanding that focus is on testing (amid the surge). Moreover, it has been more than seven days since we asked them to provide testing kits and still we are getting false promises,” said an official.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “We took a meeting with service providers on Tuesday and strictly instructed them to make testing kits available at health centres and dispensaries which are running out of stock.”

City's Covid count

Cases in 24 hrs

242

Covid tally

11,59,225

Active cases

1,478

Patients hospitalised

110

Read Also
India records slight decrease in daily Covid-19 cases with 5,675 reported in last 24 hours: Union...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Special committee to investigate controversial therapy used by Neurogen Brain & Spine...

Navi Mumbai: Special committee to investigate controversial therapy used by Neurogen Brain & Spine...

Palghar: Regional Plan of Dahanu approved, to come in force soon

Palghar: Regional Plan of Dahanu approved, to come in force soon

Mumbai: BMC also responsible for problems, says lab running 'Aapli Chikitsa' services

Mumbai: BMC also responsible for problems, says lab running 'Aapli Chikitsa' services

Mumbai: Kids treated as property in marital disputes, observes HC

Mumbai: Kids treated as property in marital disputes, observes HC

Rojgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13

Rojgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13