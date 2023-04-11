Mumbai: BMC facilities ail from Covid testing kits unavailability

Treading on a cautious note amid rising Covid cases, Abhyudaya Vidyalaya, Ghatkopar, has asked teachers, students to wear masks | Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: Despite the BMC's directive to increase Covid testing for efficiently tackling the pandemic surge, the civic-run dispensaries and Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics are unable to follow the order as they don't have stock of testing kits. Pathology lab Krsnaa Diagnostics is responsible for supplying kits but has failed in its duty, so far.

The city has recorded nearly 1,800 cases in the last 10 days, with a positivity rate of 13.5%, which is a major health concern. To strategise against the pandemic, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal directed all deans, ward officers to increase Covid testing.

Read Also Mumbai: Masks made mandatory in all BMC hospitals from April 11 amid rise in Covid cases

False promises by HBT clinics

“We learnt that some of the dispensaries and HBT clinics are still not conducting Covid testing as per the BMC order due to the lack of testingkits. The new service provider has failed to deliver and its not understanding that focus is on testing (amid the surge). Moreover, it has been more than seven days since we asked them to provide testing kits and still we are getting false promises,” said an official.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “We took a meeting with service providers on Tuesday and strictly instructed them to make testing kits available at health centres and dispensaries which are running out of stock.”

City's Covid count

Cases in 24 hrs

242

Covid tally

11,59,225

Active cases

1,478

Patients hospitalised

110