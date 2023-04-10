Mumbai: Masks made mandatory in all BMC hospitals from April 11 amid rise in Covid cases

Mumbai: Masks mandatory in all BMC hospitals from April 11 | PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that wearing masks will be mandatory in all BMC hospitals in Mumbai for employees, patients and visitors starting tomorrow, April 11.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal earlier today.

BMC has made it mandatory to wear masks in all BMC hospitals in view of the current Covid situation. This decision was taken after a meeting on the issue of Covid rise. BMC has also advised its employees to wear masks in public places. pic.twitter.com/IomN7ZCJWr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

Maharashtra holds mock drills in state-run hospitals

Mock drills to assess the COVID preparedness of government-run hospitals across Maharashtra were carried out on Monday, officials said here.

The mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past few days.

At Mumbai's JJ Hospital, among the biggest medical facilities in the state, one mock drill was held at the OPD and another in the wards, during which medicine stock, X-ray machinery, oxygen supply and personnel deployment etc were checked, an official said.

Maharashtra reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

According to a state health department bulletin, Maharashtra reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

On Sunday, the state reported one COVID-19 death. According to the bulletin, the state's case fatality rate is now 1.82 percent.

The state currently has 4,587 active cases, according to the bulletin from the state health department.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also Indian Medical Association reveals reasons behind COVID-19 surge