Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shops In Dharavi's T Junction Area For Traffic Clearance | FPJ

G North ward of BMC (Dharavi, Matunga Dadar area) has demolished five illegal shops at the T-junction area of Dharavi. BMC engaged a JCB machine, BMC staff, and Mumbai Police for the demolition work. According to a BMC officer, these structures were creating a hurdle to the smooth movement of traffic in the area.

Traffic at Dharavi T-junction

The BMC officer said, "Dharavi T-junction is a heavy traffic area. Buses that go to Gujarat and other outside states also pass through the area. Traffic police had also complained to us about these shops. Therefore, BMC demolished the encroachments."

The officer further said, "There were five big shops, including a construction material shop and garages. Their materials like bricks and sand were also spread on the road. Moreover, vehicles were parked on the road for repairing work. These used to create a traffic jam in the area."

The officer also clarified that the action has no concern with the Dharavi Redevelopment project.

Local people allege that BMC had not served them any notice

Local people alleged that BMC had not served them any notice, and they have been thrashed by BMC staff, but BMC officers have denied the allegations. The officer said notices were served in advance, and there was an altercation between locals and police who were in civilian clothes. The officer also said in the past they were removed from the area, but they again came and encroached on the area.

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray had conducted a morcha against the Dharavi redevelopment project undertaken by Adani. Uddhav had alleged a TDR scam and demanded at least 500 square feet homes for residents.

5 illegal encroachments removed by Kurla ward of BMC

In another incident, five illegal encroachments have been removed by the Kurla ward of BMC. These structures were creating hurdles for the construction of the Santacruz-Chembur link road work. BMC L ward, MMRDA, and Mumbai police jointly conducted the demolition work on Tuesday.

According to BMC, one lane of the Santacruz-Chembur link road will be made available towards Ghatkopar LBS road. BMC's bridges department has undertaken the work. This lane will help vehicles coming from Santacruz to go towards Ghatkopar, but these five structures were creating a hurdle in the work. BMC deployed engineers, fifteen workers, two JCBs, and police to remove those structures.