Mumbai's Banganga Tank Set for Rejuvenation and Beautification; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Plans To Remove Encroachments From Area

Skill Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the stone-breaking ceremony for the rejuvenation and beautification project of Banganga tank. With historical and religious significance, the tank attracts visitors during various events like 'Pitru Paksha' and Diwali.

The BMC initiated this project to address issues such as uncleanliness leading to fish deaths and plans to clean the water tank, Ramkund area, repair the staircase, security walls, lamp posts, and internal structures, including Titli valve repair.

Lodha's plans to make Banganga a tourist-friendly destination

Minister Lodha also aims to remove encroachments, making Banganga a tourist-friendly destination. The project falls under the "Special Priority Project," featuring a Bhakti marg, information boards, street lamps, seating arrangements, gardens, and a promenade similar to Varanasi's development.

CCTV cameras will enhance security, and heritage monuments around the tank will be protected under the initiative conducted by BMC, Heritage, Directorate of Archaeology and Museum Department, and Mumbai Heritage Preservation Samiti.