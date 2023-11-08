 Mumbai News: Centuries-Old Banganga Tank Set For Grand Restoration
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Centuries-Old Banganga Tank Set For Grand Restoration

The project will be carried out by the BMC and Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Trust (GSB), which manages the tank; the estimated cost of the project is around ₹12 crore

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
The Banganga Tank | Wikipedia

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to restore the centuries-old Banganga Tank located in Malabar Hill. The civic body invited a tender for the facelift of the heritage precinct on Wednesday. The project will be carried out by the civic administration and Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Trust (GSB), which manages the tank. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹12 crore.

Banganga Tank, a grade-one heritage precinct, is maintained by the Maharashtra Archaeological Department. It is one of the last remaining natural water bodies in the city. Though it is close to the Arabian Sea, the rectangular step-water tank of the 12th century is known to store fresh water. The restoration work of the project is undertaken in two phases and is expected to be complete by next year. The project aims to restore the structure to its original identity, attract tourists and facilitate religious rituals.

article-image

The Banganga Tank project

“The project includes the removal of encroachments around the tank, reviving an 11th-century Ram Kund, providing public amenities and restoration and retrofitting work. The steps of the tank made of black basalt stones will be repaired, the lake area will be illuminated with a light and sound show, creating murals, reconstruction of stone pathways towards the lake,” said a civic official.

H added, “We have plans to set up kiosks so that visitors will get to know the historical significance of the place. There is also an idea of setting up an amphitheatre along with seating arrangements for the visitors to enjoy their visit.”

article-image

