Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Assistant Police Commissioner Office On Marve Road, Clears Final Obstacle For Road Widening

BMC demolishes the ACP office on Marve Road, clearing the final obstacle for the road widening project | File Photo

Mumbai: The civic team of the P North Ward office demolished the office of the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) located on Marve Road on Thursday. This office had long been a barrier to crucial road widening projects in the area. With its removal, the final obstruction on Marve Road from Mith Chowky to the T-junction leading to Madh Island has been cleared, said a civic official.

Marve Road, a major arterial route in the city’s western suburbs, is plagued by bottlenecks that disrupt traffic flow and create challenges for residents of Malad, Malvani, Marve, and Madh. In an effort to alleviate these issues and facilitate a road widening project, the ward office demolished all pending structures along Marve Road in May 2023.

The last structure hindering the road widening project was a 30-year-old ACP's office, occupying an area of 500 sq ft. Built in 1969, this office was demolished on Thursday in coordination with the police department.

The operation involved one assistant engineer, two sub-engineers, two JCB machines, two dumpers, and a team of 20 labourers. This demolition marks a significant step toward completing the road widening project and improving traffic flow in the area.

As per the Kurar pattern, a new office has been approved for construction beyond the road line. This approach allows the civic body to offer affected parties the option to build vertically in exchange for the land acquired.

Earlier this year, the 151-year-old Parochial House attached to St. Anthony’s Church in Malvani was demolished to widen the busy Malad-Marve Road. Despite efforts by the priests to save the building, which served as their residence, after a legal battle the church ultimately agreed to the demolition as part of a mutual agreement with the municipal corporation, which will compensate them for the loss.