Mumbai: BMC clerk dupes woman of ₹4 lakh with job promise

Mumbai: BMC clerk dupes woman of ₹4L with job promise |

The Vikhroli police have arrested a BMC clerk for allegedly cheating a 34-year-old woman to the tune of Rs4 lakh by promising her a job opportunity at the civic body. The suspect was identified as Nikhil Mohan More.

In her complaint filed this week, the woman said that More met her and her family back in 2019 on a private occasion. More kept on boasting about his post in the civic body and the contacts he had there, said the aggrieved.

Six months ago, when the complainant was looking for job opportunities, she consulted More for the same and he reciprocated with a job promise but added the condition that money will be needed for the process to be done. In the span of more than six months, More took money from the woman on several instances. In total, he took ₹4 lakh which the complainant's father had managed to get after taking a lot of trouble, said the police.

Started abusing when confronted

Eventually, after seeing no positive results, the woman and her family confronted More. At first he kept dodging their questions, then started abusing them and eventually ignored them completely, which made them approach the police.

The civic official has been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police suspect that he might have cheated other people in a similar manner.