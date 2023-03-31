 Navi Mumbai: Two held for 'threatening' and 'cheating' motorists on Thane-Belapur road
Navi Mumbai: Two held for 'threatening' and 'cheating' motorists on Thane-Belapur road

Navi Mumbai: Two held for 'threatening' and 'cheating' motorists on Thane-Belapur road

Accused were identified as Shahrukh Siraj Khan, 22, and Asraf Ayub Khan, 22, both residents of Sector 19 C in Koparkhairane.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Two held for threatening and cheating motorists on Thane-Belapur road | File

Rabale MIDC police arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and cheating by picking up fights with motorists on baseless grounds on an important road in the city. Police claimed the arrested accused had committed crimes in Vashi, Koparkhairane, Rabale and NRI Coastal police station jurisdictions.

They were identified as Shahrukh Siraj Khan, 22, and Asraf Ayub Khan, 22, both residents of Sector 19 C in Koparkhairane. According to police, on March 22 evening around 6.10 pm, both of the accused extorted ₹20,000 from a Dombivali resident. They made a false claim that their mobile phone was damaged due to wrong driving by a Dombivali resident and they wanted ₹23,000 to repair the mobile.

Accused forced the victim to pay through online mode as he did not have cash

The 41-year-old Dombivali resident was driving his car toward Airoli to appear for an interview. They threatened dire consequences. Since the man did not have ₹20,000 cash as he was going for an interview at Mindspace, they forced him to transfer money through Google Pe. The incident took place along the Chinchpada signal along the Thane-Belapur road.

After the incident, the 41-year-old Dombivali resident approached the Rabale MIDC police and registered a complaint. A case was registered under sections 420, 506 and 34 of IPC.

Two more accomplices involved

Since there was no clue, the police checked CCTV footage, call details record, and with technical help along with sources input, both the accused were arrested from Koparkhairane. 

During the interrogation, the police came to know that two more people were involved with them. They have been identified as Rohit alias Anna Pujari and Vijay Rajendra Dhanke. A case was also registered against Anna Pujari at Koparkhairane police station for robbery. “They all were involved in several crimes and the remaining two accused will be arrested soon,” said Sudhir Patil, senior Police inspector from Rabale MIDC police. 

