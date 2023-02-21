Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescue 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from flesh trade

Mumbai: Crime Branch busts inter-state flesh trade racket, 17 women rescued |

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescued a 25-year-old woman from Bangladesh after a tip-off provided by a Mumbai based NGO Purnata last week. The woman was brought to Mumbai on the pretext of a job in a beauty parlour. However, she was forced into the flesh trade.

One Bangladeshi woman arrested

Turbhe MIDC police also arrested a Bangladeshi national woman agent who forced the victim into prostitution. The agent was identified as Shapla alias Sapna Chandmia Shaikh, 30.

Now, the police have a manhunt of the owners of prostitution at Turbhe Stores.

Both victim and accused are relatives

According to police, both the accused and victim are Bangladesh nationals and they are relatives. As the victim was poor and in need of money, the accused Sapna took advantage of this and on the pretext of helping her with a job in a beauty parlour, she took her to a prostitution centre at Turbhe Stores.

