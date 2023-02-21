e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescue 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from flesh trade

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescue 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from flesh trade

Turbhe MIDC police also arrested a Bangladeshi national woman agent who forced the victim into prostitution. The agent was identified as Shapla alias Sapna Chandmia Shaikh, 30.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Crime Branch busts inter-state flesh trade racket, 17 women rescued |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescued a 25-year-old woman from Bangladesh after a tip-off provided by a Mumbai based NGO Purnata last week. The woman was brought to Mumbai on the pretext of a job in a beauty parlour. However, she was forced into the flesh trade.

One Bangladeshi woman arrested

Turbhe MIDC police also arrested a Bangladeshi national woman agent who forced the victim into prostitution. The agent was identified as Shapla alias Sapna Chandmia Shaikh, 30.

Now, the police have a manhunt of the owners of prostitution at Turbhe Stores.

Both victim and accused are relatives

According to police, both the accused and victim are Bangladesh nationals and they are relatives. As the victim was poor and in need of money, the accused Sapna took advantage of this and on the pretext of helping her with a job in a beauty parlour, she took her to a prostitution centre at Turbhe Stores. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC forms a flying squad to check irregularities at 'pay and park' facilities
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold State Level Wrestling Tournament at Koparkhairane on 25th and 26th Feb

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold State Level Wrestling Tournament at Koparkhairane on 25th and 26th Feb

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescue 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from flesh trade

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescue 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from flesh trade

Mumbai: Students worry about city traffic ahead of HSC 2023 board exam

Mumbai: Students worry about city traffic ahead of HSC 2023 board exam

Who is Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, whose son heckled Sonu Nigam in Mumbai

Who is Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, whose son heckled Sonu Nigam in Mumbai