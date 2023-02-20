Navi Mumbai: NMMC forms a flying squad to check irregularities at 'pay and park' facilities

Representational image | FP

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will form a flying squad to check irregularities at parking lots, given on a contract to private parties across the city.

The civic administration is streamlining the parking issues in the city and taking a number of measures. Recently, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar ordered the formation of a flying squad to monitor the daily operation of the municipal corporation-run 'Pay and Park’ facility.

An official from the municipal corporation informed that the decision was taken following several complaints about the pay and park facilities. The civic body has given contracts to private operators to collect fees (parking fees) from vehicles that are parked on the roads and parking plots in Zone 1. These contracts have been given in 21 places like Belapur, Diwale, Nerul, Sanpada, Turbhe, and Vashi.

“We have received several complaints that the people appointed to collect money often argue with citizens over parking charges, giving monthly passes to certain cars, giving space to showroom cars without giving parking space to the public, etc. In some places, there have been instances where citizens are opposing the payment of park charges and making false complaints about it,” said the official.

In order to sort out issues, a flying squad team has been deputed to make surprise visits to the parking lots to check whether the contractor is working as per the terms and conditions. “Assistant commissioner of each ward has been given the responsibility to head the flying squad team,” said the official, adding that support staff has also been appointed to investigate the complaint and submit the report. This will help in curbing the arbitrariness of parking, pointed out the official.

Earlier, in order to check the menace of roadside parking, the civic body is planning to build 56 parking lots. As per the plan, each ward in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction will get adequate space to accommodate the rising number of vehicles.

Read Also Two held for running pay & park scam near JJ School

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)