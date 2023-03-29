 Mumbai: ACB arrests MIDC technician for accepting ₹25 lakh bribe
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ACB arrests MIDC technician for accepting ₹25 lakh bribe | File Photo

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a government technician at Nagpur for allegedly accepting ₹25 lakh from a regional transport office (RTO) employee. The probe agency has registered a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While the ACB arrested the technician Dilip Wamanrao Khode, 50, who works with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Amravati and is a resident of Thane, co-accused Shekhar Bhoyar, resident of Amravati, is wanted in the case.

Demanded bribe to settle complaints

The ACB officials acted on a complaint lodged by the RTO official who alleged that Khode and Bhoyar had demanded a bribe of ₹1 crore to settle two complaints made against him by a female colleague working in the complainant's office. The woman also sent a complaint to Congress Member of Legislative Council Wajahat Mirza against the RTO officer.

The duo had demanded ₹50 lakh each from the complainant, promising to stop Mirza from raising the matter in the Legislative Council. After negotiations, he brought down the amount to ₹25 lakh. The ACB laid a trap and arrested Khode.

