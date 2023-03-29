ON CAMERA: Haryana's 'most honest' woman sub-inspector caught while accepting ₹5,000 bribe

A female sub-inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police was apprehended for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a woman in Bhiwani. Munni Devi, the sub-inspector in question, was stationed at the Bawani Khera police station in the district.
In a case of recovery on the complaint of the woman, the sub-inspector was working as an investigation officer. She reportedly asked for a bribe of ₹5,000 for the work from the woman, who complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The ACB constituted a team and laid a trap to catch the sub-inspector.
A video of sub-inspector being caught red-handed has gone viral since then.
Th National Crime Investigation Bureau, an NGO working to make citizens aware of the rights given by constitution and law, took to Twitter to post about the sub-inspector's arrest.
"Yesterday, a joint team of Hisar and Bhiwani Vigilance Department arrested Bawanikheda's female sub-inspector Munni Devi while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. This is the same woman SI who was honoured on Republic Day for her good work and honesty," the NCIB wrote.
