Navi Mumbai: Motorbike shop cheats several buyers to the tune of ₹24 lakh

Navi Mumbai: Motorbike shop cheats dupes many buyers to the tune of ₹24 lakh

Nhava Sheva police registered a case of cheating against the owner of a franchise of motorbike showroom for allegedly cheating at least 23 buyers to the tune of ₹24 lakh. He took down payment from ₹10,000 to ₹70,000 and also got sanctioned loans for several buyers and did not hand over the motorbikes, said police.

According to police, the accused did not register with the RTO of many vehicles despite getting full payment and the required documents. The accused was identified as Mangesh Mandavkar, and he was running his show at sector 17 in Ulwe node with the name of Big Bike.

Accused closed the shop and went missing

The complainant, Prakash Saini, 26, a resident of Ulwe had bought a motorbike and made a down payment of ₹42,000 and sanctioned a loan of ₹1,11,760 in January 2023. Despite making payments, Saini’s motorbike was not registered. Whenever he called Mandavkar, he sought a couple of days for the registration. Even in the first week of March, he did not receive the registration number, he called one of the employees on the motorbike.

He was surprised to know that Mandavkar had closed the shop and there was no whereabouts of him. Saini then visited the shop and found it was closed. When he gathered information about Mandavkar, he came to know that there were many buyers whom Mandavkar had cheated.

Buyers did not get money after cancelling purchase

As per the complainant, Mandavkar took down payment and also got sanctioned loans for many buyers. In a few cases, he gave the motorbike but did not register. Similarly, many buyers did not get even the motorbike and many buyers did not receive money even after cancelling the purchase.

According to police, the accused was taking a motorbike from a showroom in Panvel and providing it to buyers. Meanwhile, a case of cheating was registered against him at Nhava Sheva police station.